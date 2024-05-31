Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: how to watch Super League derby on live TV including free to air

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s how to watch live coverage of Saturday’s big West Yorkshire derby.

Leeds Rhinos face Castleford Tigers at AMT Headingley in Betfred Super League round 13. Tigers are on the back of a 30-22 win over Hull FC last week, while Rhinos have lost their last two matches. Leeds won 26-6 when the arch rivals met at the Jungle over Easter.