Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: Family affair for Smiths in Challenge Cup

Leeds Rhinos' Cameron Smith will come up against his brother Daniel today. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

But for one particular family, it has even more importance as two brothers go head to head.

Rhinos loose-forward Cameron Smith is preparing to take on his older brother Daniel who plays in the front-row for Tigers – and that adds more intrigue to what the Leeds man insists is a “pretty significant game”.

Cameron Smith said: “There’s a few factors that stand out for me.

Castleford Tigers' Daniel Smith pushes off Huddersfield's Tui Lolohea. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“It is Jonesy’s [Jamie Jones-Buchanan] first game as coach, there’s the history between Leeds and Cas as rugby league teams and in the league at the minute neither of us are living up to our potential early on in this season.

“I think this probably decides both of our seasons, it is definitely a chance for both teams to get the ball rolling.

“Then obviously from a personal point of view, it is always special to play against my brother.”

The Smith siblings both began their career in Leeds’ academy, but Daniel, 29, moved on without making a first-team appearance.

He had spells with South Sydney under-20s, Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and on loan at Featherstone Rovers before joining his hometown team in 2019.

The brothers have faced each other in the past, but Cameron said the novelty never wears off.

“It’s not just the rivalry on the field, it’s the effect it has on my family too,” the 23-year-old said.

“My mum’s immensely proud of us both and it’s tough for her to watch us go at it.

“She has grown up in Cas all her life so her heart is probably Castleford, but she still wants the best for me and all the Rhinos boys.”

Both Smiths are established in their respective first-choice 17s and are now becoming regular starters.

Cameron said: “I think this will be the first time we are both playing pretty significant minutes on the field.

“Before, we’ve probably both been on the bench or we’ve missed each other because we’ve played different parts of the game.

“I think this one might be a little bit different, but nothing changes for me and I’m sure it’ll be the same for Daniel.

“It’s just another game and a must-win for us.”

The two brothers “always reflect on our performances and chat about rugby quite a bit”, Cameron said, but there will be no ‘banter’ before or during the match.

He added: “Leading into the game we won’t talk about what we’re going to do or how each other will play.

“It’ll just be about wishing each other the best of luck.

“It is special and we are blessed we are able to play against each other, so that will be the topic of conversation rather than how we are going to play.”

There are other sibling rivalries in the European game, but both Smiths play in the middle of the field and are likely to clash head on.

“Probably earlier on, when I was a bit younger, I saw him as my older brother on the field,” Leeds’ Smith said.

“But I won’t treat him differently to any of the other players.

“We’ve both got a job to do and regardless of our own jobs, both teams have got to win.

“I don’t think either of us will let emotion get the better of us.”

Cameron Smith was in Leeds’ initial Challenge Cup final squad two years ago, but did not feature in the win over Salford Red Devils.

Brother Daniel was a substitute in Tigers’ Wembley loss to St Helens last July and the Rhinos man said: “He has also got a fair few more games than me. He probably has got the upper hand at the minute, but we’ll see if I can change that [today].”

Aside from the personal aspect, today’s tie is huge for Rhinos as they begin a new era with Jones-Buchanan as interim-coach.

Smith said: “He is full of enthusiasm and positive energy and that’s been the focus, to simplify what we want to do and do everything with a smile on our face.

“If things go wrong or don’t go our way, the message is to dust ourselves off and stay positive and know the good times are coming and trust in ourselves that the good times are coming. In training it has been about stripping it right back to basics and starting to be a team.”