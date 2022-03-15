Sky and Channel 4 have also selected their latest televised matches, for Betfred Super League rounds 12 and 13, including Tigers’ game at Salford Red Devils in May.

The Challenge Cup derby will take place at Headingley on Saturday, March 26, with a 4.30pm kick-off and is one of four sixth-round games set for live television or internet broadcast.

It will be the arch rivals’ first Cup meeting since Rhinos’ win at Wembley in the 2014 final.

Wakefield Trinity’s game at Warrington Wolves will be played the following afternoon (2pm) and will be televised live by Premier Sports. Trinity also visit Warrington this Saturday for a Super League clash which will be shown live on Channel 4.

The BBC cameras will be in Cumbria on Sunday, March 27, for unbeaten Betfred Championship title hopefuls Barrow Raiders’ visit of Huddersfield Giants, who are second in Super League (4.30pm).

Premier Sports will also show the all-Super League tie between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils on Friday, March 25 (7.35pm).

The Sportsman website will live stream cup holders’ St Helens’ visit to Betfred Championship Whitehaven on Saturday, March 26 (2pm).

Featherstone Rovers’ game at Catalans Dragons will take place on the Saturday, with a kick-off time yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Super League Round 12 will feature three live games on Sky Sports with Huddersfield Giants hosting Wigan Warriors (Thursday, May 12, 8pm), St Helens versus Hull FC (Friday, May 13, 8pm) and Catalans Dragons against Warrington Wolves (Saturday, May, 14 5pm).

Channel 4 have selected the Round 13 fixture between Hull KR and Catalans Dragons (Saturday, May, 21, 12:30pm). Sky Sports’ selections from the same round are Warrington Wolves v St Helens (Thursday, May 19, 8pm) and Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers (Friday, May 20, 8pm).