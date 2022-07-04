Captain Paul McShane and prop Nathan Massey were both banned for one match over incidents in last Friday’s defeat of Huddersfield Giants.

Former Rhinos hooker McShane was charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a grade B dangerous throw after being sin-binned.

Massey received a one-game penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact.

Paul McShane. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Rhinos avoided any disciplinary action following their win at Hull on Saturday, but centre Harry Newman and forwards Bodene Thompson, Zane Tetevano, Tom Holroyd and Muizz Mustapha are all still serving bans from previous games.

Three Hull players were charged with grade B offences in their 62-16 loss to Rhinos and will miss the next two games.

Kane Evans was charged with a high tackle, Jordan Johnston a dangerous throw and Ligi Sao ‘other contrary behaviour’.

Michael McIllorum, the Catalans Dragons hooker, was charged with a grade C high tackle against St Helens and will miss their next three matches, including the visit of Leeds Rhinos in two weeks’ time.

Nathan Massey. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

His teammate Dylan Napa has been charged with grade D striking and will face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

Wakefield Trinity captain Mason Lino, who was sin-binned for dissent in Sunday’s loss to Wigan, escaped a ban.

He was charged with grade A disputing a decision and handed a zero-match penalty notice.

Catalans’ Sam Kasiano will miss one match following a grade A dangerous tackle.