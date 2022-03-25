Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: Alex Sutcliffe has unfinished business in Challenge Cup

Sutcliffe is one of six Castleford Tigers players set to return from injury in tomorrow’s sixth round tie at Headingley, alongside Niall Evalds, Jake Mamo, Liam Watts, Adam Milner and Nathan Massey. Having joined Tigers at the end of last season, he is relishing the reunion and said: “It’s good to go back.

“They’ve had a similar start to us in the league, they’ve struggled a bit, but you’ve got to throw everything at the Cup. I’m sure we will be doing that and it’ll be a good game.”

The 2020 final was played behind closed doors at Wembley and, despite his winner’s medal, Sutcliffe has unfinished business in the competition.

Castleford Tigers' Alex Sutcliffe. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It was a completely different situation,” the centre/second-rower recalled. “It would have been unreal to have the crowd, but hopefully we can get to the final this year, in a different place and have a crowd there.”

May’s showpiece will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as a one-off, but Sutcliffe insisted that doesn’t detract from the glamour of the Cup.

“You see it when you’re watching football and it looks class,” he said of the new venue. “Everything about it looks the best so it’ll be different, but just as good.”

Cheyse Blair (hand injury) and Brad Martin (suspended) drop out from the Tigers side beaten at Wigan Warriors last week.

Castleford Tigers' Alex Sutcliffe in action against Hudderfield Giants. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds are without Zane Tetevano, who is suspended, but Matt Prior is available following a one-game ban, Liam Tindall, Jarrod O’Connor and Muizz Mustapha are in contention after playing on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls last week and Morgan Gannon could be recalled.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, L Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Martin, Dwyer, Mellor, C Smith, Thompson, Briscoe, Gannon, Broadbent, O’Connor, Donaldson, Mustapha, Tindall.

Castleford Tigers: from Evalds, Olpherts, Turner, Mamo, Faraimo, Trueman, Watts, McShane, Lawler, Edwards, Milner, Westerman, Massey, Griffin, Fonua, Hepi, A Sutcliffe, D Smith, Eden, Matagi, O’Brien.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).