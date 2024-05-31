Tigers could welcome back scrum-half Jacob Miller following a foot problem, but six first team players remain on the casualty list and coach Craig Lingard says several of the 21-man squad named for this weekend’s game are in serious doubt. Centre Paul Momirovski has recovered from ankle damage and will return for Rhinos, but nine of their full-time group are still unavailable. Here’s who is definitely ruled out and when they could be back.
1. James Bentley (Rhinos)
The Ireland international second-rower has been sidelined since failing a head injury assessment in Rhinos' win at Castleford on March 28. He is in training and hoping to be back on the field in July. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. James Donaldson (Rhinos)
The prop served a two-match ban in February/March and then sustained a neck injury in training. Coach Rohan Smith said: "He is going in the right direction, but still has to get some training done. There's no fixed date to return, but he's probably a few weeks to a month away from being close." Photo: Steve Riding
3. David Fusitu'a (Rhinos)
The winger made his first appearance of the season, following knee surgery, against Huddersfield Giants on April 19. He lasted around 50 minutes before being forced off with medial ligament damage to his other leg and an eight-10 week recovery means he could be back in late June. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)
The second-rower was concussed in both his pre-season games and hasn't made a competitive appearance in 2024. On May 20 Rhinos announced he won't play this season, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Tom Holroyd (Rhinos)
Yet another concussion victim, the front-rower has been sidelined since failing a head injury assessment against Warrington Wolves on April 5. No return date has been given, but coach Rohan Smith said he is "getting closer to being back in full contract training". Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Kieran Hudson (Rhinos)
The former Castleford front-rower is fully recovered from an Achilles injury which kept him out of the entire 2023 season. He has played in Rhinos' reserves and on dual-registration for Halifax Panthers, but is currently sidelined with hamstring damage. He could be back on the field in around a month's time. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
