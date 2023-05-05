Leeds Rhinos unveil Magic Weekend kit: pays tribute to MND campaigner Doddie Weir
Leeds Rhinos have unveiled their Magic Weekend kit, dedicated to MND Champion Doddie Weir.
Rhinos will wear the design on June 3 when they face Castleford Tigers at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.
Weir became a mentor for Rob Burrow when the Rhinoslegend Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December, 2019.
The former Scotland rugby union star died in November last year and Rhinos will donate £10 from the sale of every replica shirt to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.
The jersey design incorporates the distinctive Doddie Weir tartan and features the former British and Irish Lions details on the inside collar along with a quote from Burrow on the reverse: “Thanks for showing us the way.”
Along both sleeves is a quote from Weir reading: “Whatever your situation, make the most you can of each and every day. Be nice to people, and laugh as much as possible.”