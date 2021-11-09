Leeds Rhinos' James Simpson is in the England squad to face France. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Three players from Leeds Rhinos’ treble-winning side - Nathan Collins, Tom Halliwell and James Simpson - are in contention for Wednesday's showdown with the world champions at Medway Park, Gillingham (6.30pm).

The rematch is at the same venue on Saturday (4pm).

England, who beat Wales in a mid-season Test, have been preparing at Leeds Beckett University and Coyd predicted: “It will be the most competitive game we’ve played since 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That was the last time we played France, we went over there and played them twice.

“We have been working so hard, throughout Covid and out the other side and this is a fantastic chance to see, for real, if what we’ve been working on has been worthwhile and to put the group under some pressure.”

Both encounters will be broadcast live via the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

Coyd feels recent television and internet coverage has been “brilliant” for the sport’s development.

“It is surreal,” he said. “But I also think it is deserved from the work that has been put in over the years. Given how good the game is and how exciting it is, it should be shown on TV.

“I am dead excited about it, but I also think ‘about time’.”