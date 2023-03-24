Leeds Rhinos trio set for dual-reg' duty with Bradford Bulls v Keighley Cougars

Winger Liam Tindall, centre/wing Luis Roberts and second-rower Leon Ruan have all been named in Bulls’ initial squad for Sunday’s Betfred Championship derby at Keighley Cougars.

Tindall and Ruan played for Bulls when they beat Sheffield Eagles at Odsal last weekend. Tindall is also in Rhinos’ preliminary squad to take on visitors Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Roberts was a substitute for Rhinos in last week’s defeat at Castleford, but has not been included in their initial group for Saturday.

Rhinos' Luis Roberts is set to play for Bradford this weekend. Picture by Steve Riding.

Hooker Corey Johnson also played for Bulls against Sheffield, but is in contention to make his first Rhinos appearance of the season on Saturday and does not feature in Bradford’s squad for the trip to Cougar Park.