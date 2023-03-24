News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos trio set for dual-reg' duty with Bradford Bulls v Keighley Cougars

Three Leeds Rhinos players are set to feature on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls this weekend.

By Peter Smith
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:01 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 14:41 GMT

Winger Liam Tindall, centre/wing Luis Roberts and second-rower Leon Ruan have all been named in Bulls’ initial squad for Sunday’s Betfred Championship derby at Keighley Cougars.

Tindall and Ruan played for Bulls when they beat Sheffield Eagles at Odsal last weekend. Tindall is also in Rhinos’ preliminary squad to take on visitors Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Roberts was a substitute for Rhinos in last week’s defeat at Castleford, but has not been included in their initial group for Saturday.

Rhinos' Luis Roberts is set to play for Bradford this weekend. Picture by Steve Riding.
Hooker Corey Johnson also played for Bulls against Sheffield, but is in contention to make his first Rhinos appearance of the season on Saturday and does not feature in Bradford’s squad for the trip to Cougar Park.

Leon Ruan, pictured scoring against Bradford in pre-season, is now with them on dual-registration. Picture by Tony Johnson.
