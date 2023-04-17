Rhinos Bobby Hartley and Ben Littlewood are in the Yorkshire squad, coached by Castleford Tigers’ head of youth Rob Nickolay, alongside Trinity duo Oliver Pratt and Ethan Wood.

Leeds half-back Jack Sinfield is the only Yorkshire-based player in contention to feature for Lancashire in the opening game of the three match series, at the Jungle on Friday, April 28 (7pm).

Hull KR will host the second Academy Origin game on Saturday, May 27, with the series concluding at St Helens on Friday, August 18.

Ben Littlewood in pre-season action for Leeds Rhinos against Hunslet. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

The Yorkshire squad is: Kye Armstrong (Hull FC), Jacob Bateman (Bradford Bulls), Jack Billington (Huddersfield Giants), Noah Booth (Warrington Wolves), Jack Charles (Hull), Lennie Ellis (Hull KR), Lucas Green (Warrington), Matt Hanley (Huddersfield), Bobby Hartley (Leeds Rhinos), Jeylan Hodgson (Hull), Jack Hudson (Huddersfield), Will Hutchinson (Hull FC), Maddox Jeffery (Wigan Warriors), Ben Littlewood (Leeds), Sullivan Medforth (Hull), Max Merta (Huddersfield), Oliver Pratt (Wakefield Trinity), Joe Ritho (Huddersfield), Cai Taylor Wray (Warrington), Cobie Wainhouse (Hull), Ethan Wood (Wakefield).

Lancashire’s squad is: Joe Bajer (Warrington Wolves), Harvey Braddish (St Helens), Ryan Brown (Wigan Warriors), Leon Cowen, Owen Dagnall (both St Helens), Jack Farrimond (Wigan), Ben Hartill (Warrington), Taylor Kerr, Nathan Lowe (both Wigan), Thomas McKinney (Warrington), Lukas Mason (Wigan), Ciaran Nolan (St Helens), Tom Ratchford (Wigan), Will Roberts, Harry Robertson, Dayon Sambou (all St Helens), Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos), Ewan Smith (Warrington), Noah Stephens (St Helens), Nolan Tupea (Warrington), Jon Vaughan (St Helens).

