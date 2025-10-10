Leeds Rhinos' treble winners: where they are now exactly 10 years after Grand Final triumph v Wigan Warriors

A thrilling 22-20 win over Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford completed the domestic treble, adding the Betfred Super League title to the Challenge Cup and league leaders shield already in the trophy cabinet. It was a remarkable achievement by Rhinos, who were seconds away from missing out on top-spot in the table and trailed late in both the play-off semi-final and Grand Final.

Retiring trio Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock and Kylie Leuluai all bowed out in style and Rhinos had an unexpected hero in rookie forward Josh Walters who came off the bench to score the equalising try, setting up his skipper to kick the winning conversion. Five of the Leeds men on duty that day are still playing, two of them for Rhinos, but - tragically - one of the side’s biggest names is no longer with us. Here’s what came next for the class of 2015.