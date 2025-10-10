Leeds Rhinos' treble winners: where they are now exactly 10 years after Grand Final triumph v Wigan Warriors

A thrilling 22-20 win over Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford completed the domestic treble, adding the Betfred Super League title to the Challenge Cup and league leaders shield already in the trophy cabinet. It was a remarkable achievement by Rhinos, who were seconds away from missing out on top-spot in the table and trailed late in both the play-off semi-final and Grand Final.
Retiring trio Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock and Kylie Leuluai all bowed out in style and Rhinos had an unexpected hero in rookie forward Josh Walters who came off the bench to score the equalising try, setting up his skipper to kick the winning conversion. Five of the Leeds men on duty that day are still playing, two of them for Rhinos, but - tragically - one of the side’s biggest names is no longer with us. Here’s what came next for the class of 2015.
1. Leeds Rhinos treble winners
Here's what happened next for Leeds Rhinos' 2015 Grand Final-winning side. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Full-back Zak Hardaker
Played for Castleford Tigers, Wigan, Rhinos again and Leigh Leopards after leaving Leeds. Now at Hull FC, he’s still as good as anyone in the competition. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Tom Briscoe
Had a spell with Leigh after leaving Leeds and is now back at his first professional club, Hull FC, alongside his ex-Leeds teammate Hardaker. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Joel Moon
Has several businesses working with young offenders in his native Australia; his teenage son Angus is a stand-off in Brisbane Broncos’ development system. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Centre: Kallum Watkins
Now a second-row or loose-forward, the 34-year-old returned to Rhinos midway through this season from Salford Red Devils - having had a spell with Gold Coast Titans - and is being touted as a contender for England’s Ashes squad. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
6. Winger: Ryan Hall
Rhinos’ top try scorer this year in his first season back at the club following spells with Sydney Roosters and Hull KR. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com