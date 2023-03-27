News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos' top try scorers gallery: can you name the 16 players who've led the club chart since 1996?

Friday, when Rhinos visit Hull KR, will be exactly 27 years after Leeds played their first Super League fixture.

By Peter Smith
Published 27th Mar 2023, 19:08 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 19:25 BST

Among the players who touched down in a 22-18 home defeat by Warrington Wolves on March 31, 1996, was Graham Holroyd, who went on to be the club’s top try scorer that season.

He is one of 16 players to top the club’s try scoring charts during the summer era, all but one of them playing in the backs. How many can you name – with a bonus point for the only forward to achieve the feat?

Still going with Hull KR, the Leeds-born winger topped Rhinos' try scoring chart six times, in 2009 (32), 2010 (31), 2011 (32), 2012 (33) , 2014 (23) and 2015 (22).

1. Ryan Hall

Still going with Hull KR, the Leeds-born winger topped Rhinos' try scoring chart six times, in 2009 (32), 2010 (31), 2011 (32), 2012 (33) , 2014 (23) and 2015 (22). Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The only former top try scorer still playing for the club Handley achieved the feat in 2019 (22), 2020 (20) and 2022 (17).

2. Ash Handley

The only former top try scorer still playing for the club Handley achieved the feat in 2019 (22), 2020 (20) and 2022 (17). Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A centre, winger and occasional full-back, Francis Cummins led the way in 1998 (23) and 1999 (26).

3. Francis Cummins

A centre, winger and occasional full-back, Francis Cummins led the way in 1998 (23) and 1999 (26). Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Top try scorer twice, in 2003 (25) and 2005 (35).

4. Mark Calderwood

Top try scorer twice, in 2003 (25) and 2005 (35). Photo: Steve Riding

