Among the players who touched down in a 22-18 home defeat by Warrington Wolves on March 31, 1996, was Graham Holroyd, who went on to be the club’s top try scorer that season.

He is one of 16 players to top the club’s try scoring charts during the summer era, all but one of them playing in the backs. How many can you name – with a bonus point for the only forward to achieve the feat?