Today’s (Sunday’s) news comes two days before Headingley hosts the opening fixtures in the Women’s World Cup, with England taking on Brazil before the PNG Orchids’ clash with Canada.

Rhinos, the Super League champions, say the move in 2023 is the second phase of the club’s transition towards a professional women’s team.

Phase one included extra medical and sport science support with a women’s team doctor, private scans, additional physio care and an enhanced sport science programme.

Rhinos' England stand-off Georgia Roche. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The club also paid female players for their time and commitment promoting the game through media and commercial appearances, contributed towards travelling expenses and provided equipment such as boots, gym wear and gumshields.

Rhinos women’s team coach Lois Forsell said: “It’s great to see the growth and development of the women’s programme at Leeds Rhinos since 2018. Year on year it has grown.

“The club have big ambitions and these steps are all positive ones in the right direction that look to grow the game sustainably.”

Chief executive Gary Hetherington added: “The Leeds Rhinos women’s team are an integral part of our club and we are keen to see them progress as well as inspiring more women and girls in Leeds to play rugby league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds' Caitlin Beevers is in England's initial squad to play Brazil. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“There have been huge strides made in the women’s game in this country over the last five years and we hope we can move forward even further over the next five years.”

Meanwhile, six Rhinos players have been named in England’s initial 19 for the World Cup opener against Brazil.

Rhinos’ Georgia Roche will return from a broken leg which kept her out of September’s Grand Final win over York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will partner Australian-born Courtney Winfield-Hill in the halves and the squad also includes Leeds outside-backs Caitlin Beevers and Fran Goldthorp, acting-half Keara Bennett and back-rower Zoe Hornby.

Rhinos' Fran Goldthorp is set to play for England against Brazil. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.