Leeds Rhinos to live-stream Rob Burrow civic commemoration
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, is hosting a civic event on Friday in memory of Burrow, who died last month, four and a half years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).
Almost 200 invited guests, including members of Burrow’s family, will attend and fans can watch via the club’s YouTube channel.
The newly-reelected House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who is also president of the Rugby Football League, will talk at the memorial, along with Rhinos director Jamie Jones-Buchanan. Other speakers include MND Association chief executive Tanya Curry, Leeds City Council leader councillor James Lewis, council chief executive Tom Riordan, Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson and Paul Watkins, director of fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity.
The event, at Leeds’ Civic Hall, comes five days after a private funeral.
Thousands of fans lined the streets to pay their respects as the cortege made its way to the service in Pontefract.
Burrow helped raise millions of pounds for the MND community during his battle with the illness, which has no known cure.
