Winger/centre Ash Handley has been included in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for the first time since suffering an ankle ligament injury during the home win over Wakefield Trinity on March 10.

He was originally expected to be back for Rhinos’ game at Leigh Leopards in two weeks’ time, but has made a rapid recovery, though he remains a doubt for Sunday.

Nene Macdonald, who can also play wing or centre, is in the provisional squad after missing last week’s defeat at Hull KR with a calf muscle problem.

Richie Myler is set to return for Rhinos following paternity leave. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Full-back Richie Myler will return from paternity leave , but winger David Fusitu’a drops out after damaging an ankle against Hull KR.

Luke Hooley, who made his debut at full-back last week, has joined Batley Bulldogs on a two-week loan and winger Derrell Olpherts and substitute three-quarter Luis Roberts have been omitted.

Other players vying for a recall to the matchday 17 are prop Sam Walters, winger Liam Tindall, forward James Donaldson and hooker Corey Johnson.

Leon Ruan, who has been playing alongside Tindall on dual-registration with Bradford Bulls, is in contention for his Leeds debut.

Nene MacDonald could return for Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Richie Myler, Harry Newman, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Zane Tetevano, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Leon Ruan.

Huddersfield Giants’ 21 is: Jake Connor, Jermaine McGillvary, Esen Marsters, Kevin Naiqama, Jake Bibby, Tui Lolohea, Chris Hill, Nathan Peats, Chris McQueen, Luke Yates, Matty English, Harry Rushton, Owen Trout, Seb Ikahihifo, Adam O’Brien, Leroy Cudjoe, Harvey Livett, Olly Russell, Sam Halsall, Jack Ashworth, Will Pryce.