Leeds Rhinos targeting two more signings reveals director of rugby Kevin Sinfield

Leeds Rhinos director of rugby, Kevin Sinfield. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Two more members of Rhinos’ 2019 full-time group moved on yesterday when full-back Ashton Golding joined Huddersfield Giants on a three-year contract and Hull KR announced the signing of hooker Matt Parcell for the 2020 campaign, after he ended last season there on loan.

Of the 35 players awarded a squad number last autumn, seven are now at other clubs, two have retired and others could also be on their way out, but Sinfield insisted not every vacancy will be filled by a signing.

As well as Jack Walker and Harry Newman, who are now established first-team players, teenagers Callum McLelland, Tom Holroyd, Owen Trout, Corey Johnson and Muizz Mustapha all had a taste of first-team action in 2019.

Former Leeds Rhinos hooker, Matt Parcell. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

McLelland and 20-year-old Alex Sutcliffe featured in Rhinos’ dual-registration partner club Featherstone Rovers’ run to the Championship Grand Final and Trout, Johnson, Mustapha, Tyler Dupree and Dan Waite-Pullan all gained experience at lower-division clubs.

“We would like to make a couple of changes and we are trying to make a couple of changes,” Sinfield confirmed.

“We are aware we need to make some changes to the squad.

“However, I believe in our youth system and so does Richard [Agar, Rhinos’ coach].

Former Leeds Rhinos utility back, Ashton Golding, has joined Huddersfield Giants for the 2020 campaign. PIC: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com

“We have got some great, fantastic young players and we want to provide them with some opportunities to come through. We believe in them, we trust in them and the club needs them to come through now.”

Rhinos have already announced the signing of Castleford Tigers scrum-half Luke Gale and second-rower Alex Mellor from Huddersfield, but other recruitment was largely dependent on players moving on.

A top-line hooker is one priority and Rhinos would like to bring in veteran forward Matt Prior from Cronulla Sharks, if space opens up on their quota.

Sinfield will not comment on possible targets, but added: “It is clear we need a couple and we are doing our absolute best to do that.

“We are working as hard as we can with it but, within that, there is an eye on our young players and giving them a shot.

“Because of the mechanism and technicalities of the salary cap, you can’t just sign a load of players.

“We have a number of young players who have come through and deserve upgrades and have got upgrades.

“You have got to factor that in as well.”

Sinfield confirmed more departures are “possible” before the start of next season. Shaun Lunt, who joined Rhinos on loan in exchange for Parcell in June, is not expected to be offered a contract and Rhinos have given marquee signing and captain Trent Merrin permission to speak to clubs in Australia on compassionate grounds.

Fellow forward, Brett Ferres, is now out of contract – though he could be offered a new deal – and Toronto Wolfpack are considering a move for front-rower Brad Singleton.

There may also be an opportunity for prop Wellington Albert to remain at Featherstone Rovers.