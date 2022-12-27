Fielding a side made up of new signings and young rookies, plus a sprinkling of established first teamers, Rhinos led 20-14 going into the final quarter before conceding five unanswered tries. Here are five talking points.

1: Referee Ben Thaler awarded only four penalties, one of them to Leeds and there were no set restarts, which is far better than the whistle-happy approach some officials take in pre-season. Even so, James Donaldson was sin-binned, for the second successive Boxing Day game and Rhinos can’t afford to make a habit of being reduced to 12 players as often in 2023 as they were this year.

2: New signing Derrell Olpherts looked in good shape against Wakefield; starting at centre and shifting on to a wing, he poked his head through the line at times and slipped out some nice offloads. While he didn’t get a chance near the line, he is a proven try scorer and will add to Leeds’ strike power on the edges, if they can get the ball out there.

Former Castleford back Derrell Olpherts had a strong debut for Rhinos on Boxing Day. Picture by Steve Riding.

3: James McDonnell could also prove a shrewd acquisition. The Ireland international has a useful knack of scoring tries, likes to put himself about and adds to some impressive strength in Rhinos’ second-row.

4: Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer are Rhinos’ first-choice halves, but a back-up plan is needed and Morgan Gannon could be it. After some training at stand-off in the first phase of pre-season, he started at six against Wakefield and didn’t look out of place. The position offers him a chance to do more with the ball and while he has a lot to work on, his kicking for example, Gannon has the skills and attitude to be a success anywhere on the field.

5: Leeds’ front-row looks much stronger heading into 2023, despite Matt Prior’s retirement. Signings Justin Sangare and Sam Lisone both have good credentials, but Sam Walters is growing into the role and Tom Holroyd, 22 next month, is effectively another addition. After missing the whole of last season through injuries and a long ban, Holroyd is one to watch, if he can get on the field on a regular basis.

Morgan Gannon was among Rhinos' Boxing Day try scorers. Picture by Steve Riding.