Leeds Rhinos talking points: Silver lining to injury crisis, young guns firing and a chance for revenge
Leeds Rhinos control their own play-off destiny, but can’t afford to slip up at home to Warrington Wolves on Friday.
Rhinos sit sixth in Betfred Super League, a point behind Castleford Tigers and one ahead of Salford Red Devils, but Friday’s visit of Warrington Wolves is the last time they play a team currently below them in the table.
Here’s five talking points.
1: Rhinos’ squad was down to the bare bones a week ago, but now looks much healthier, despite three injuries suffered in last Friday’s win at Hull KR. No new bans makes a huge difference and with four players available after suspension, Rhinos can call on a quartet who are well rested, but have been training and are able to slot straight back in as and when required.
2: Rhinos have won six of their last seven games and the most impressive aspect of that has been the way young or fringe players have stepped in without the team missing a beat. Some of Rhinos’ most influential players - including both halves, their hooker/captain and three most senior props - have been unavailable at times over the past two months and the team haven’t just coped, they’ve thrived.
3: There is a positive aspect to the injuries and suspensions which have plagued Rhinos over the past two seasons. Jarrod O’Connor (aged 21, 34 games) and Morgan Gannon (aged 18, 33 appearances) have had more game time than would have been planned at their age. The same applies, to a lesser extent, to the likes of Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, Jack Sinfield and Max Simpson. All have proved they have a bright future at first team level.
4: Even so, it’s better to have your best players up for selection. Friday is Rhinos’ 25th competitive game of 2022 and the first occasion they’ve had all five specialist front-rowers available.
5: Leeds’ 22-18 home loss to Warrington in round one, when they had James Bentley sent-off, Brad Dwyer sin-binned and Richie Myler suffered a long-term injury, still rankles. Rhinos need to win this week to stay on track for sixth place, but it’s also the chance to right a wrong.