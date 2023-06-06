Hosts Wakefield Trinity have lost all 15 competitive games this year - plus their last of 2022 - but if a win is going to come, it could well be against a Leeds Rhinos team boasting only one one victory from their last six and on the back of a dismal Magic Weekend display against second-bottom Castleford Tigers.

Both teams have injuries, but Leeds’ will arguably make a bigger difference. Here’s five Rhinos talking points.

1: Rhinos fans this season have been bemused, delighted, disappointed and frustrated with their team, but Magic Weekend was the first time they had a right to be annoyed.

James Bentley, pictured celebrating his try at Magic Weekend, is out of contract at the end of this season, with no decision announced on his future. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Leeds are desperate for a win, didn’t play well, but still led twice - including by 10 as late as the 69th minute - and managed to blow it against opponents who were in an even poorer run.

With Bradford Bulls now languishing in the Betfred Championship, Tigers are one of the teams Leeds fans most want to beat and they have been let down badly twice in 2023.

Tigers have rarely looked like getting anything from games this year, but on both occasions error-riddled Leeds came away with what they deserved, thus wasting the excellent and hard-fought wins at St Helens and Wigan Warriors.

2: So, who’s to blame? If social media is an accurate guide, Rohan Smith is coming under mounting pressure.

Leon Ruan became Rhinos' 18th man after Tom Holroyd was injured in the Magic Weekend warm-up. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

As coach, the buck stops with him and some of his tactics and team selections can be questioned, but it wasn’t a short-term fix when he took charge 13 months ago.

Smith did a good job of turning a decent team playing poorly into a decent one in good form, but reaching the Grand Final raised expectations to unrealistic levels.

There has been enough turmoil behind the scenes since Brian McDermott was axed four years ago. Rhinos have got into a winning position in each of their last three games and managed to squander it.

It’s hard to blame a coach for basic errors and the fact is, the best way to get better results in the long-term is to sign better players so recruitment between now and next February is crucial.

Rhinos fail to prevent former teammate Alex Mellor scoring the try which began Tigers' Magic weekend fightback from 10 points behind. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

3: Half-time at Magic Weekend marked the midway point of the season and Leeds are four points adrift of the top-six.

That’s a bridgeable gap, especially in a year when no side has really found consistent form and Rhinos did it last year, but in contrast to 12 months ago, Leeds’ form is dipping and the injury situation is getting worse.

The time is approaching when this season will have to be written off and 2024 becomes the priority.

Saw Walters and Liam Tindall have - unofficially - accepted offers elsewhere, but six other players are nearing the end of their contract with no indication yet as to whether they are staying or going.

That needs sorting and the lack of any solid news about players Rhinos may be bringing in is a concern to fans, particularly when other clubs are being linked with quality additions.

Rhinos don’t conduct their business in public, but supporters have a right to know what sort of team they’ll be watching next year, especially when season ticket renewal time comes around. Smith says some recruitment has been completed and an announcement about now would give the faithful something to smile about.

4: A few weeks ago, Rhinos were a second half team, who tended to start poorly and grow into games.

They have been in front at half-time of their last three and not won any of them, being kept scoreless in two.

Frustratingly, at full-strength and with their best players on the field, Leeds are a match for anybody, but they have yet to produce a full 80-minute performance.

5: Luke Hooley, Leon Ruan and Alfie Edgell - with one Super League game between them - were the unused members of last weekend’s squad.

It is difficult to bring young, inexperienced players into a struggling team, especially two or three at once, but they need to be given a chance at some point and it might be better than playing people out of position.

Walters was due to start against Tigers with Tindall as 18th man, but an injury to Tom Holroyd in the warm-up saw both move up a place. Tindall got on for the last minute.

Lack of game time might have been a factor in their decision to leave, but now they are going, Smith is right to prioritise players who are contracted for 2024.