So is it possible to select a team of players who spent time in Rhinos’ system and are now at other top-flight clubs, all playing in their correct position (spoiler alert, yes)?

All featured in or qualified for Rhinos' lower grades. We haven’t included overseas players (for example Konrad Hurrell or King Vuniyayawa) or anyone who played first team rugby league elsewhere before joining Leeds, such as Kyle Amor or Alex Mellor.

How would this side do against the current Rhinos team and can you come up with a better Rhinos old boys 17?

1. Full-back Ashton Golding (Huddersfield Giants) Golding played 51 Super League games for his home city club from 2014-2018 and had a spell in the number one jersey before joinijng Giants,

2. Winger: Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons) One of Super League's best finishers, since making his Catalans debut seven years ago, Yaha had a brief spell as a trialist in Rhinos' academy, but a broken leg in his only appearance meant nothing came of it.

3. Centre: Corey Hall (Wakefield Trinity) Hall joined Rhinos' academy from Wigan and made three senior appearance in 2020-21 before joining Trinity at the start of pre-season.

4. Centre: Jimmy Keinhorst (Hull KR) Rhinos' first German international, Keinhorst was a Grand Final winner in 2015 and joined Hull KR four years later.