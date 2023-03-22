News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos Super League form gallery: win record v Castleford, Hull FC, St Helens, Wigan and other rivals

Some teams do better against certain opponents than others, regardless of form.

By Peter Smith
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Despite being relegated twice, Castleford Tigers have tended to be a bogey club for Leeds during the Super League era, while Rhinos always fancy their chances against the likes of Salford Red Devils.

So, how does Rhinos’ record shape up against their 11 top-flight rivals this year, who are the easy-beats and which sides have the upper hand?

Here’s Leeds winning record against each of their 2023 Super League opponents in the competition, including play-offs.

Played eight: Leeds won eight - 100 per cent winning record.

1. Leigh Centurions/Leopards

Played eight: Leeds won eight - 100 per cent winning record. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Played Leeds won 46, Salford won seven - 86.79 per cent winning record.

2. Salford Red Devils

Played Leeds won 46, Salford won seven - 86.79 per cent winning record. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Played 58: Leeds won 45, Wakefield won 12, one draw - 77.59 per cent winning record.

3. Wakefield Trinity

Played 58: Leeds won 45, Wakefield won 12, one draw - 77.59 per cent winning record. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Played 33: Leeds won 24, Hull KR won nine - 72.73 winning record.

4. Hull KR

Played 33: Leeds won 24, Hull KR won nine - 72.73 winning record. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
