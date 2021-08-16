Leeds Rhinos suffer new blow: Rhyse Martin ruled out of Huddersfield Giants clash
Injury-hit Leeds Rhinos will be without goal-kicking forward Rhyse Martin for Thursday's visit of Huddersfield Giants.
Martin will miss the game after being issued with a one-game penalty notice.
The RFL's match review panel charged Martin with grade B dangerous contact in last Friday's win at Leigh Centurions.
Alex Mellor is sidelined by a knee injury, so Rhinos will be without both their first-choice second-rowers.
Luke Gale was undergoing a scan today (Monday) on the knee injury he suffered against Leigh and Konrad Hurrell remains in a protective boot following the same game.
With Liam Sutcliffe also ruled out, with a long-term knee problem, Rhinos will need to find a new goal kicker for Thursday's match.
Martin could appeal, but would risk the punishment being increased if a challenge was deemed 'frivolous' by a disciplinary panel.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.