Martin will miss the game after being issued with a one-game penalty notice.

The RFL's match review panel charged Martin with grade B dangerous contact in last Friday's win at Leigh Centurions.

Alex Mellor is sidelined by a knee injury, so Rhinos will be without both their first-choice second-rowers.

Rhyse Martin lands a kick agianst Leigh. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.

Luke Gale was undergoing a scan today (Monday) on the knee injury he suffered against Leigh and Konrad Hurrell remains in a protective boot following the same game.

With Liam Sutcliffe also ruled out, with a long-term knee problem, Rhinos will need to find a new goal kicker for Thursday's match.

Martin could appeal, but would risk the punishment being increased if a challenge was deemed 'frivolous' by a disciplinary panel.