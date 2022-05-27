And to add to Rhinois' disciplinary woes, another first team squad man, Muizz Mustapha, was sent-off in the reserves' narrow defeat by Warrington Wolves at Headingley on Friday.

England Knights front-rower Holroyd has been charged with grade F punching.

That is the most serious grade and could lead to a suspension of at least eight games if he is found guilty at a disciplinary hearing next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Holroyd. Picture by Steve Riding.

Holroyd, who was playing on dual-registration, was sent-off during Bulls' Betfred Championship win over Newcastle Thunder last Saturday.

It was only his second game - after a comeback appearance for Rhinos' reserves - since suffering an ankle injury in a January pre-season match at Featherstone Rovers.

Coach Rohan Smith had expected Holroyd to be pushing for a first team call-up this month, but an eight-match ban would rule him out of action until August.

Huddersfield Giants' Will Pryce received a 10-game suspension for a grade F dangerous throw charge earlier this season.

Muizz Mustapha. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Any ban will not come into effect until next week and Holroyd featured for Rhinos second string in their 20-16 loss to Warrington.

That game was marred by Mustapha's dismissal midway through the second half for an alleged dangerous throw.

Mustapha has featured three times for Rhinos' senior side this year and has also played on dual-registration for Bradford.

Rhinos were beaten by a try deep into stoppage time. Jack Broadbent touched down twice and Jack Sinfield also crossed for Leeds, with both players adding one conversion.

Meanwhile, Thunder's Jake Shorrocks, who was sent-off in the same incident as Holroyd, was charged with grade F striking.

The match review panel issued Batley Bulldogs' Ben Kaye with a two-match penalty notice after charging him with a grade C dangerous throw.