Wheelchair champions Leeds Rhinos will break new ground in Scotland next season as Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity enter the national pyramid.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh and Sheffield Eagles were accepted after applying to join the top-flight next year. The seven-team competition also includes Hull FC, London Roosters and Wigan Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos celebrate after beating Halifax Panthers in October's Wheelchair Super League Grand Final. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Tigers, Trinity and Batley Bulldogs will enter a revamped Championship, which is split into East and West sections. The East division also includes Bradford Bulls, Hull KR and York Knights and Hereford Harriers, North Wales Crusaders, Rochdale Hornets, Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves and Widnes Vikings will compete in the West group.

Warrington have been confirmed as members of Super League from 2026, giving them a year to prepare. Next season’s seven teams face one another home or away before the division splits into a top-four and bottom-three competition from Saturday, August 23. The final rounds of the season will be played at central venues and act as the play-offs for Grand Final on Sunday, September 28, at Manchester Basketball Centre.