Leeds Rhinos start v Edinburgh as Castleford Tigers, Hull KR, Wakefield Trinty enter wheelchair rugby league
Rhinos topped Betfred Wheelchair Super League in 2024 before beating Halifax Panthers in the Grand Final. They will visit Edinburgh Giants in round one of their title defence, on the weekend of June 21/22.
Edinburgh and Sheffield Eagles were accepted after applying to join the top-flight next year. The seven-team competition also includes Hull FC, London Roosters and Wigan Warriors.
Tigers, Trinity and Batley Bulldogs will enter a revamped Championship, which is split into East and West sections. The East division also includes Bradford Bulls, Hull KR and York Knights and Hereford Harriers, North Wales Crusaders, Rochdale Hornets, Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves and Widnes Vikings will compete in the West group.
Warrington have been confirmed as members of Super League from 2026, giving them a year to prepare. Next season’s seven teams face one another home or away before the division splits into a top-four and bottom-three competition from Saturday, August 23. The final rounds of the season will be played at central venues and act as the play-offs for Grand Final on Sunday, September 28, at Manchester Basketball Centre.
