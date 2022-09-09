Hooker Brad Dwyer, who is joining Hull next season, will make his 250th career appearance, if he recovers from a knee injury suffered in last Saturday’s win over Castleford Tigers.

Dwyer made his senior debut in 2013 and his total includes 121 games for Leeds, plus three on dual-registration with Featherstone Rovers, 88 for Warrington Wolves, 12 on loan at London Broncos, 19 on dual-registration with Swinton Lions and six on loan at Huddersfield Giants.

It could be a big night for winger Tom Briscoe, who needs one try to reach 150 in Super League in what could be his last competitive game for Leeds.

Brad Dwyer's next appearance will be the 250th of his career. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Briscoe scored 83 Super League tries for Hull from 2008-2013 and has touched down 66 times in the competition as a Leeds player.

Zak Hardaker, whose contract expires at the end of this season, is set for his 250th Super League game.

He has played 150 in two spells for Rhinos, plus 71 with Wigan Warriors and 28 as a Castleford Tigers player.

Tom Briscoe needs one try for 150 in Super League. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

But Cameron Smith will have to wait to bring up a century of appearances for Rhinos.

It was thought Smith was on 99 since making his debut in 2016, but that includes a game at Widnes in February, 2018, when he was an unused sub, reducing his tally by one.

Catalans’ Leeds-born hooker Michael McIlorum will make his 350th career appearance and teammate Mike McMeeken needs one to reach 200 in Super League.

Rhinos are without winger Ash Handley (foot injury) and second-row Rhyse Martin (suspended) from the team which beat Castleford last week.

Zak Hardaker is set to make his 250th Super League appearance. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Centre Harry Newman and forward James Donaldson could return from injury and Liam Tindall, Sam Walters, Corey Johnson and Muizz Mustapha are also in contention.

Catalans Dragons: from Morgue, Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Pearce, Drinkwater, Dudson, McIlorum, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Seguier, Goudemand, Romano, May, Napa, J Chan, Kasiano, Tomkins, T Chan.

Leeds Rhinos: from Newman, Sutcliffe, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Tetevano, Dwyer, Myler, Smith, Briscoe, Gannon, Walters, O’Connor, Donaldson, Johnson, Mustapha, Tindall, Hardaker.

Referee: James Child (Batley).