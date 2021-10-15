The 37-year-old was a member of Rhinos’ first women’s squad in 2018 and won every honour in the game, including a Challenge Cup and Super League double in 2019.

Priim switched to rugby league from union in 2015 and played for Stanningley and Bradford Bulls before joining Leeds.

She made her England debut in 2015 and was a member of their World Cup squad two years later.

Danika Priim. Picture c/o Leeds Rhinos.

Priim’s final game was Rhinos’ defeat by St Helens in last Sunday’s Betfred Women’s Super League title decider.

“I have had a wicked rugby league career and I think finishing playing in a Grand Final at Emerald Headingley in front of a record crowd is the best way to bow out,” Priim said.

“There are a combination of things that have influenced my decision: I’m getting older, I have other commitments so I can’t commit to the team as much as I need to any more.

“The game is growing massively and the level of fitness and the level of skill is unbelievable.

“Where the game is going to be next season or the season after is going to be incredible and I can’t commit to that as much as I want to do because of my work and things like that.

“There is a talented young bunch of girls coming through and if I have had any kind of influence over how they play or what they do in the seasons to come that is good enough for me.”

Priim added: “I think you know when your time is to retire and I want to bow out playing in a Grand Final.

“Playing for Leeds Rhinos is the highlight of my rugby career.

“I’ve played for England and I have played in a World Cup, but that first ever game in a Leeds Rhinos shirt at Odsal in 2018, walking out as vice captain with Lois [Forsell] as my captain, is probably the second-best moment of my rugby career.

“My first was in May, 2018 when I walked out at Headingley in a Leeds shirt.

“Having thought - as a massive fan of the club in 1996 - that I’d never get the chance to play at Headingley because I was a girl and it just wasn’t the done thing and then 20 years later I was walking out at the stadium, it is the best memory I will ever have.

“It’s the best club I have ever played for and it meant the world to me.

“It’s so much more than a badge and a shirt and to be part of the culture and the ethos of this club has just been a wonderful experience.”

Priim, a full-time teacher, insisted she is not turning her back on the sport.

“I would like to stay involved in rugby league and I would like to stay part of the league and hopefully the club in some way,” she stated.

“I have been really lucky over the last year and a half to find a pathway going down the media route with the BBC and Sky Sports and there is more of that lined up with the England internationals in a week’s time.

“So immediately it’s the media stuff, but hopefully I will get on board with coaching.”

Rhinos coach Forsell said: “Danika has had a great career.

“I don’t think she will have wanted to finish off at any other club, she’s Leeds through and through.

“She has been outstanding to coach and I played with Danika at Bradford, Leeds and England and she was a great team mate.

“She will reflect on what has been a great career and have some amazing memories.

“I would like to thank her for everything she has done for our club and the group of girls that she has played alongside.”