Leeds Rhinos stalwarts named on Yorkshire rich list of county's wealthiest businessmen

Leeds Rhinos’ chairman and president have been named on this year’s list of Yorkshire’s richest people.
By Peter Smith
Published 7th Nov 2023, 15:08 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 16:29 GMT
Publisher Insider Media’s 2023 Yorkshire Rich List identifies the wealthiest business owners in the region and their total wealth in the current year. Rhinos chairman Paul Caddick - along with son Johnny and family – is ninth on the list, at £505m.

The 73-year-old took over Rhinos in 1996, along with chief executive Gary Hetherington. He chairs Wetherby-based Caddick group, while Johnny, 42, oversees the Moda Living brand.

Rhinos president Andrew Thirkill is the county’s 42nd wealthiest businessman, according to the list (£180m). Thirkill, 64, built up and sold a series of advertising and media companies, is now involved in equity release and runs Age Partnership and Pure Retirement.

Several Leeds Rhinos connections feature on the 2023 Yorkshire Rich List. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.comSeveral Leeds Rhinos connections feature on the 2023 Yorkshire Rich List. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Rhinos have another connection at 61st. Simon Walton and family (£125m) run Leeds-based jeweller’s Berry’s, who are an associate club partner. Simon’s father Jeffrey is on the club’s board.

Alf and Clare Ellis, parents of Wakefield Trinity’s new owner Matt Ellis, are equal 46th (£160m). They are founders of Pontefract-based kitchen manufacturer Ultima. Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy and family are joint-84th (£85m).

