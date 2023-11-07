Leeds Rhinos’ chairman and president have been named on this year’s list of Yorkshire’s richest people.

Publisher Insider Media’s 2023 Yorkshire Rich List identifies the wealthiest business owners in the region and their total wealth in the current year. Rhinos chairman Paul Caddick - along with son Johnny and family – is ninth on the list, at £505m.

The 73-year-old took over Rhinos in 1996, along with chief executive Gary Hetherington. He chairs Wetherby-based Caddick group, while Johnny, 42, oversees the Moda Living brand.

Rhinos president Andrew Thirkill is the county’s 42nd wealthiest businessman, according to the list (£180m). Thirkill, 64, built up and sold a series of advertising and media companies, is now involved in equity release and runs Age Partnership and Pure Retirement.

Rhinos have another connection at 61st. Simon Walton and family (£125m) run Leeds-based jeweller’s Berry’s, who are an associate club partner. Simon’s father Jeffrey is on the club’s board.