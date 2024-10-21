Leeds Rhinos squad numbers prediction: how the top 30 might look next season

By Peter Smith
Published 21st Oct 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 11:22 BST
Leeds Rhinos’ squad for 2025 is taking shape with eight of this year’s first team group having moved on and four signings announced so far.

There could be at least one more recruit and another departure before Rhinos’ roster is finalised, but some squad number changes are inevitable. Unlike some clubs, Rhinos tend to allocate jerseys based on form and playing position, with the top 20 going to the players most likely to be near the front of the queue when everybody is fit and available.

This year, Leeds announced 30 squad numbers in pre-season and others were assigned when young players earned a first team all-up or loan men were brought in. Rhinos’ actual squad is expected to be confirmed next month, but here’s a prediction of how it could look.

AMT Headingley will be home to a new-look Leeds Rhinos squad next season.

1. Leeds Rhinos

AMT Headingley will be home to a new-look Leeds Rhinos squad next season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He’ll have added competition for his place next year, but is likely to remain Rhinos’ number one.

2. Squad number one: Lachie Miller

He’ll have added competition for his place next year, but is likely to remain Rhinos’ number one. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The number is vacant following David Fusitu'a's departure and Rhinos are chasing another winger, with Parramatta Eels’ Fijian try-machine top of their wish list.

3. No 2: Maika Sivo/new winger

The number is vacant following David Fusitu'a's departure and Rhinos are chasing another winger, with Parramatta Eels’ Fijian try-machine top of their wish list. Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Unlikely to be a change here.

4. No 3: Harry Newman

Unlikely to be a change here. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Paul Momirovski could be on the way out, creating a quota space for an overseas winger. Handley is a contender to step into his shoes at centre so moving to the No 4 jersey is an option - though he'll probably retain No 5 in his benefit season.

5. No 4: Ash Handley

Paul Momirovski could be on the way out, creating a quota space for an overseas winger. Handley is a contender to step into his shoes at centre so moving to the No 4 jersey is an option - though he'll probably retain No 5 in his benefit season. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Realistically, he'll probably be further down the order, with Handley retaining No 5, but it’s difficult to imagine one of Leeds’ greatest wingers in anything other than his traditional number on his return home.

6. No 5: Ryan Hall

Realistically, he'll probably be further down the order, with Handley retaining No 5, but it’s difficult to imagine one of Leeds’ greatest wingers in anything other than his traditional number on his return home. Photo: Steve Riding

