Leeds Rhinos squad numbers prediction: how the top 30 might look next season

There could be at least one more recruit and another departure before Rhinos’ roster is finalised, but some squad number changes are inevitable. Unlike some clubs, Rhinos tend to allocate jerseys based on form and playing position, with the top 20 going to the players most likely to be near the front of the queue when everybody is fit and available.
This year, Leeds announced 30 squad numbers in pre-season and others were assigned when young players earned a first team all-up or loan men were brought in. Rhinos’ actual squad is expected to be confirmed next month, but here’s a prediction of how it could look.
1. Leeds Rhinos
AMT Headingley will be home to a new-look Leeds Rhinos squad next season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Squad number one: Lachie Miller
He’ll have added competition for his place next year, but is likely to remain Rhinos’ number one. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. No 2: Maika Sivo/new winger
The number is vacant following David Fusitu'a's departure and Rhinos are chasing another winger, with Parramatta Eels’ Fijian try-machine top of their wish list. Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
4. No 3: Harry Newman
Unlikely to be a change here. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
5. No 4: Ash Handley
Paul Momirovski could be on the way out, creating a quota space for an overseas winger. Handley is a contender to step into his shoes at centre so moving to the No 4 jersey is an option - though he'll probably retain No 5 in his benefit season. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. No 5: Ryan Hall
Realistically, he'll probably be further down the order, with Handley retaining No 5, but it’s difficult to imagine one of Leeds’ greatest wingers in anything other than his traditional number on his return home. Photo: Steve Riding
