Tetevano has not played since being sent-off in Rhinos’ defeat at St Helens on June 23.

That led to his third ban of the season, which was completed when Rhinos won at Catalans Dragons last Saturday.

Tetevano replaces Matt Prior who was sent-off against Catalans and is beginning a two-match suspension, his fourth of 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zane Tetevano, seen in action agianst Salford in May, returns to Rhinos' squad after a five-match ban. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Winger David Fusitu’a, who missed last week’s game to remain in England with his pregnant wife, is included in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad.

Forward Sam Walters could return from a knee injury suffered away to Toulouse Olympique three weeks ago and prop Muizz Mustapha and hooker Corey Johnson retain their place in the squad after not making last week’s 17.

Mustapha is also included in Bradford Bulls’ 21 to face Workington Town on Sunday.

Austin will miss a fifth game with a dead leg, Kruise Leeming and Tom Briscoe remain on the long-term casualty list and Tom Holroyd will serve the ninth match of his 10-game ban.

Rhinos’ initial squad is: Fusitu’a, Newman, Sutcliffe, Handley, Sezer, Oledzki, Bentley, martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Myler, Smith, Thompson, Gannon, Walters, O’Connor, Donaldson, Johnson, Mustapha, Tindall, Hardaker.

Salford Red Devils’ squad is Ackers, Akauola, Atkin, Brierley, Burgess, Burke, Croft, Cross, Dupree, Gerrard, Lafai, Lannon, Livett, Luckley, Ormondroyd, Sarginson, Sio, Sneyd, Taylor, Watkins, Wright.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).