Leeds Rhinos squad named to face Catalans Dragons: Two key men return but another misses out

Prop Matt Prior has been named in an initial 21-man squad following a two-game ban.

Scrum-half Aidan Sezer, who has missed two matches with a hand injury, is also included, but stand-off Blake Austin remains on the casualty list for the fourth successive game, because of a dead leg.

Jack Sinfield, who was 18th man when Rhinos beat Wigan warriors last week, retains his place.

Matt Prior is back in Rhinos' squad to visit Catalans after a two-match ban. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Hooker Corey Johnson and winger Liam Tindall have both joined Bradford Bulls on loan.

They are included in the 21, but could be recalled if required.

Levi Edwards (York City Knights) and Oli Field (Oldham) are also on loan.

Corey Johnson has joined Bradford Bulls on loan. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

The only player dropping out from last week’s team is Yusuf Aydin who has returned to Wakefield Trinity following a one-match loan spell.

Zane Tetevano will complete his five-game ban this weekend and Tom Holroyd has three still to serve of his 10-match suspension.

Tom Briscoe (ankle) and Kruise Leeming (foot) remain on the long-term casualty list.

Catalans welcome back Leeds-born hooker Michael McIlorum after suspension.

Zane Tetevano will be available after Saturday's game. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Fouad Yaha, Corentin Le Cam, Cesar Rouge, Romain Franco and Taki Chan are also in contention for a call up, but Matthieu Laguerre and Benjamin Garcia drop out from the team which beat Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Matt Prior, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Bodene Thompson, Morgan Gannon, Jarrod O’Connor, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Muizz Mustapha, Liam Tindall, Jack Sinfield, Zak Hardaker.