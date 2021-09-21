Zane Tetevano is available after completing a three-game ban for a foul on Wigan's John Bateman in Rhinos' 14-0 win at DW Stadium a month ago.

Mikolaj Oledzki (toe injury), Alex Mellor (knee) and King Vuniyayawa (foot) are also back in Rhinos' initial 21-man squad.

They are added to the 17 players on duty in last Friday's 36-12 win over Hull KR which secured fifth spot in the final table.

Mikolaj Oledzki is back in contention after more than a month on the sidelines. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Liam Marshall returns to Wigan's squad and Brad Singleton and Morgan Smithies could also feature this week after missing last Friday's win over Catalans Dragons.

Rhinos' 21-man squad is: Tom Briscoe, Harry Newman, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Rob Lui, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, Alex Mellor, Rhyse Martin, Zane Tetevano, Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd, King Vuniyayawa, Bodene Thompson, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Jack Broadbent, Morgan Gannon.

Wigan's 21 is: Zak Hardaker, Oliver Gildart, Liam Marshall, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Oliver Partington, Morgan Smithies, Tony Clubb, Liam Byrne, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Jake Bibby, Mitch Clark, Joe Shorrocks, Kai Pearce-Paul, Sam Halsall, James McDonnell, Jackson Hastings.