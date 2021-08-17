Centre Konrad Hurrell is included in Rhinos' initial squad pending the result of a scan on his injured foot.

Half-back Luke Gale is facing at least six weeks on the sidelines after suffering knee ligament damage against Leigh Centurions last Friday and second-rower Rhyse Martin will serve a one-match ban.

Captain Matt Prior is out of isolation following a bout of Covid, but remains unavailable for this week’s game as he completes a seven-day return to play protocol.

Callum McLelland is back in contention for Rhinos. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Play-maker Callum McLelland and prop King Vuniyayawa are both back in contention following concussion, James Donaldson could return after being rested last week and Sam Walters, who did not play at Leigh, also retains his place in the 21.

Teenagers Corey Hall and Levi Edwards have been named in the squad and could be recalled from loan at York City Knights and Batley Bulldogs respectively.

Other players unavailable are Jack Walker (foot), Mikolaj Oledzki (toe), Alex Mellor (knee), Liam Sutcliffe (knee), Alex Sutcliffe (knee) and Jack Broadbent (ankle).

Giants coach Ian Watson has named only 18 players, but long-term casualty Lee Gaskell is included.

King Vuniyayawa is included in Rhinos' initial squad. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Rhinos' 21-man squad is: Tom Briscoe, Harry Newman, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Rob Lui, Kruise Leeming, Zane Tetevano, Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd, King Vuniyayawa, Bodene Thompson, Sam Walters, Callum McLelland, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Jarrod O’Connor, Corey Hall, Levi Edwards, Morgan Gannon.

Giants' 18-man squad is: Ashton Golding, Jake Wardle, Lee Gaskell, Luke Yates, Josh Jones, Matty English, Joe Greenwood, Jack Cogger, Oliver Wilson, Leroy Cudjoe, Owen Trout, Sam Wood, Sam Hewitt, Olly Ashall-Bott, Will Pryce, Nathaniel Peteru, Nathan Peats, George Roby.