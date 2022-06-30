Full-back Jack Walker has been included for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in April.

Cameron Smith, who missed last week's defeat at St Helens because of a back problem, is also in contention, along with Morgan Gannon and teenagers Jack Sinfield and Max Simpson.

Liam Sutcliffe and Brad Dwyer retain their place in the 21 after not being selected last week.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has named his initial squad to vkisit Hull on Saturday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Harry Newman, Zane Tetevano and Bodene Thompson are all suspended and drop out from the team beaten at TW Stadium.