Full-back Jack Walker has been included for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in April.
Cameron Smith, who missed last week's defeat at St Helens because of a back problem, is also in contention, along with Morgan Gannon and teenagers Jack Sinfield and Max Simpson.
Liam Sutcliffe and Brad Dwyer retain their place in the 21 after not being selected last week.
Harry Newman, Zane Tetevano and Bodene Thompson are all suspended and drop out from the team beaten at TW Stadium.
Rhinos' initial 21 is: Jack Walker, David Fusitu’a, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Morgan Gannon, Sam Walters, Jarrod O’Connor, James Donaldson, Max Simpson, Jack Sinfield, Zak Hardaker.