Sophie Robinson pictured during Rhinos' semi-final win over York. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Now the Leeds Rhinos centre is looking forward to playing in possibly the biggest game in Betfred Women’s Super League history.

Emerald Headingley will stage the Grand Final between Rhinos - who have lost only once this year - and unbeaten St Helens on Sunday, October 10.

Robinson has been with Rhinos since the team began in 2018, but was sidelined by a broken leg when they beat Castleford Tigers in the following year’s title decider.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Robinson is tackled during Rhinos' 2018 Grand Final defeat by Wigan. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

After last season was wiped out by Covid, she considered not playing in 2021 and found confidence hard to regain once she did return, but walking out for next month’s Sky-televised showpiece will make all the anguish worthwhile.

Rhinos beat York City Knights 22-18 in last weekend’s semi-final, after trailing by 10 at half-time and Robinson revealed: “Before pre-season I wasn’t sure if I was going to play again.

“Then, at the start of the season, I didn’t have the confidence in myself to go out and play, but the semi-final was probably the best I’ve played all year.

“I think I have got that confidence now and I’ve found the joy again.”

Rhinos trained at Headingley before the semi-final and Robinson stressed featuring in a title decider there is a “pretty big deal”.

She said: “Hopefully we’ll be playing in front of a massive home crowd.

“We’re hoping the Leeds fans come out in numbers to support us and I think having them there will be a huge advantage to us on the day.

“It will be an amazing atmosphere.

“To be able to play on Sky Sports, it sets a platform and we want to go out there and show everyone what women’s rugby is all about.”

Robinson played in Leeds’ 2018 Grand Final loss to Wigan Warriors and was a spectator, on crutches, the following year.

“After watching the Grand Final last time, I need to play in one and, fingers crossed, lift the trophy at the end of it,” she said. “It is a big target for me and I am excited to get out there now.”