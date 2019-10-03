Leeds Rhinos sign up England Academy youngster from Wigan Warriors

LEEDS RHINOS have signed highly-rated teenage back Corey Hall from Wigan Warriors.

Hall, who is from Sheffield and spent time on Wakefield Trinity’s scholarship, has been named in the England academy squad to face Wales in Llanelli on Saturday, October 19.

A product of the Hillsborough Hawks community club, the centre/winger played for England Youth against France during his time with Trinity last year, before being snapped up by Wigan.

He is one of five Rhinos players included in the England squad for next weekend’s Test, alongside Joe Burton, Rian Rowley, Iwan Stephens and Liam Tindall.

Castleford Tigers’ Danny Atley is also included.

Of Hall, who was also a member of the Yorkshire academy squad for this year’s Origin series against Lancashire, Rhinos coach Richard Agar confirmed: “He has signed for our academy.

“He is a Sheffield kid and he went over to Wigan.

“At a young age I think there was a bit of homesickness, he wanted to find somewhere a bit closer to home and we have picked him up.

“He played really well against our academy this year, he is big and athletic and someone with a lot of potential.”

The academy squad will train alongside England Knights at Weetwood Hall, in Leeds, ahead of the Test at West Wales Raiders’ Stebonheath Park.

Meanwhile, the Rhinos future of hooker Shaun Lunt and back-rower Brett Ferres has yet to be decided.

Lunt joined Rhinos in June on loan from Hull KR, but that arrangement expired at the end of the season.

Ferres has spent four years at Rhinos and is now out of contract.

He has spoken to Rhinos about a new deal, but nothing has yet been agreed.

The England academy squad is: Danny Attley (Castleford Tigers), Lewis Baxter (St Helens), Joe Burton (Leeds Rhinos), Lewis Dodd (St Helens), Alex Donaghy (Newcastle Thunder), Jacob Dugdale (Widnes Vikings), Jacob Gannon (Warrington Wolves), Corey Hall (Leeds), Umyla Hanley (Wigan Warriors), Ellis Longstaff (Wolves), Aidan McGowan (Huddersfield Giants), Isaac Nokes (Newcastle), Jamie Pye (St Helens), George Roby (Warrington), Rian Rowley (Leeds), Harry Rushton (Wigan), Harry Shackleton (Bradford Bulls), Iwan Stephens (Leeds), Robson Stevens (Huddersfield), Josh Thewlis (Warrington), Liam Tindall (Leeds), Connor Wrench (Warrington).