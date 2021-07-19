The 30-year-old has signed for Rhinos after two seasons with Huddersfield Giants.

A Man of Steel nominee in 2020, the half-back previously played for Gold Coast Titans and Canberra Raiders in the NRL and reckons he is joining “the biggest club in Super League”.

Sezer said: “I hope I can be part of a successful couple of years here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos' new signing Aidan Sezer. Picture c/o Leeds Rhinos.

“Leeds are known for their fan base and the enormity of the club and I am looking forward to experiencing that as a player.

“A lot of the boys who have been at the club in the past cannot speak highly enough about the Rhinos. It will be a good environment for me to play my best.”

He added: “Leeds sells itself to you because of the size of the club.

“Back home, I used to watch Leeds when I was growing up, I am really excited to be joining the club and can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Aidan Sezer scores for Giants against Rhinos this season. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Rhinos coach Richard Agar hailed Sezer as “a top-class player and a skilful half-back who will help bring the best out of the exciting talents we have in our team”.

He said: “I know he had attracted interest from other clubs, both here in Super League and the NRL. However, I think it speaks volumes for his hunger and ambition that he wants to try and be part of a successful era at Emerald Headingley.”

Director of rugby Kevin Sinfield added: “We are delighted to have signed Aidan. With Rob Lui leaving us at the end of the season, strengthening our half-back options was a priority and Aidan was someone we identified early on as a good fit for our style of play.