Leeds Rhinos should have been down to 12 says Salford Red Devils coach after Headingley defeat

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley was upset over some “tough calls” in his side’s 34-14 defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

By Peter Smith
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 9:24 pm

Rowley reckoned Rhinos stand-off Aidan Sezer should have been punished for a trip on Deon Cross.

And he was mystified over the yellow card shown to Salford’s Sitaleki Akauola in the final 10 minutes.

Rowley insisted the better team won, but claimed: “We got some tough calls.”

Salford coach Paul Rowley. Picture by Fabrice Rodriguez/SWpix.com.

He said: “Certainly the trip, Leeds should be down to 12 and they're not.

"I don't get how you can’t see that.”

Of Salford’s yellow card, he added: “He [referee Ben Thaler] said it was because he'd given two set restarts and this was the third.

"It is a new one on me, three set restarts and you're in the sin-bin.

"They were the first of the half as well, which makes it more bizarre. "

Salford Red DevilsHeadingleyAidan SezerRhinos