Rowley reckoned Rhinos stand-off Aidan Sezer should have been punished for a trip on Deon Cross.

And he was mystified over the yellow card shown to Salford’s Sitaleki Akauola in the final 10 minutes.

Rowley insisted the better team won, but claimed: “We got some tough calls.”

Salford coach Paul Rowley. Picture by Fabrice Rodriguez/SWpix.com.

He said: “Certainly the trip, Leeds should be down to 12 and they're not.

"I don't get how you can’t see that.”

Of Salford’s yellow card, he added: “He [referee Ben Thaler] said it was because he'd given two set restarts and this was the third.

"It is a new one on me, three set restarts and you're in the sin-bin.