Rowley reckoned Rhinos stand-off Aidan Sezer should have been punished for a trip on Deon Cross.
And he was mystified over the yellow card shown to Salford’s Sitaleki Akauola in the final 10 minutes.
Rowley insisted the better team won, but claimed: “We got some tough calls.”
He said: “Certainly the trip, Leeds should be down to 12 and they're not.
"I don't get how you can’t see that.”
Of Salford’s yellow card, he added: “He [referee Ben Thaler] said it was because he'd given two set restarts and this was the third.
"It is a new one on me, three set restarts and you're in the sin-bin.
"They were the first of the half as well, which makes it more bizarre. "