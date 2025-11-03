Leeds Rhinos set to sign second-row forward from rival Super League club

Leeds Rhinos are set to sign a second-row forward from one of their top-flight rivals.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Leigh Leopards’ Ethan O’Neill is heading to Rhinos on a three-year deal. Sydney-born O’Neill, 26, joined Leigh ahead of the 2025 season from Queensland Cup side Burleigh Bears.

Son of Julian O’Neill - who played in England with Leigh, London Broncos, Wigan Warriors, Widnes Vikings and Wakefield Trinity - he had stints training with South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos without making an NRL appearance. He has also featured in the Queensland Cup for Tweed Seagulls and Central Capras, as well as with the Rabbitohs’ second string in the New South Wales competition.

Leigh Leopards forward Ethan O’Neill is understood to be heading to Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

O’Neill made 22 appearances for Leigh this year, 18 of them in Betfred Super League, scoring seven tries. He is not on the overseas quota, having played for Widnes community club Halton Farnworth Hornets during his dad’s time in England.

Second-row is an area Rhinos are looking to strengthen following the departure of two senior players. Morgan Gannon joined NRL outfit New Zealand Warriors when his contract expired at the end of the 2025 season and James Bentley was surprisingly released from the final two years of his deal last month, subsequently joining Warrington Wolves.

Rhinos have yet to announce any signings for 2026, though they are believed to have completed a deal for Canberra Raiders’ former Huddersfield Giants hooker Danny Levi.