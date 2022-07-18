Cooper, 33, was due to join Wigan when his Warrington contract ended this autumn, but the move has been brought forward.

Wigan had space on their salary cap following the release of Zak Hardaker, who is now at Leeds.

Cooper's arrival will strengthen their pack during former Rhinos prop Brad Singleton's three-match ban following his red card against St Helens at the Magic Weekend.

Mike Cooper. Picture by Wigan Warriors.

Cooper played 238 games for Warrington and made 69 appearances for St George-Illawarra Dragons in the NRL.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: “Once it became clear to Mike he was not part of Warrington’s plans for the remainder of the year, we seized the opportunity to strengthen our squad at a key point in the season.

"With eight games to go before the play-offs begin, we get a guy with bags of experience who is hungry for success.

"We look forward to him getting started and is available for selection immediately.”

Cooper said: "I just want to get started and put my best foot forward.