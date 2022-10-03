News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds Rhinos season player ratings part 1: How the players fared in 2022, from Austin to Mustapha h

Leeds Rhinos varied between woeful and wonderful during a 2022 campaign which saw them transformed from relegation candidates to Betfred Super League Grand Finalists.

By Peter Smith
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 1:06 pm

Individual performances were up and down, but some players were consistently good even when the team was struggling.

Here’s the first part of our assessment, in alphabetical order, of how the squad rated in the context of the whole season.

1. Blake Austin (Squad number 6)

22 starts, one sub, three tries. Not helped by changes in the pivots, but got better after a slow start 7.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

2. Yusuf Aydin (No 34)

No starts, one sub. Played once on loan from Wakefield Trinity and did okay in that game 4.

Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

Photo Sales

3. James Bentley (No 11)

21 starts, one sub, 6 tries. A season of two halves; after an ill-disciplined start he was one of the form players at the end 7.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales

4. Tom Briscoe (No 20)

15 starts, two, two tries. A long injury marred his final season, but he did a decent job when available 6.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4