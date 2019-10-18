Leeds Rhinos Samaritans shirts go up for auction
Fans are being given an opportunity to own a Leeds Rhinos' Samaritans home jersey.
Leeds Building Society is hosting silent charity auctions at 11 of its branches to enable members to bid for the unique shirts - with Samaritans' logo on the front - which were worn during Rhinos’ Betfred Super League clash with St Helens in August.
The club's main sponsors gifted branding on the shirts to Samaritans to help raise awareness of the charity’s work as part of a two-year partnership to raise £250,000 to enhance the technology available to Samaritans volunteers across the charity’s branches.
Silent auctions are now open in society branches in Adel, Crossgates, Garforth, Harrogate, Leeds, Horsforth, Moortown, Morley, Ripon, Wetherby and Yeadon.
Members have until November 1 to place their bid for one of the 11 limited edition shirts and the winners will be selected on November 4.
Fundraising by Leeds Building Society members and colleagues surpassed the £250,000 target six months ahead of schedule.
Richard Fearon, chief executive at Leeds Building Society, said: “By combining two of our key partnerships we have been able to raise awareness of mental wellbeing to a new audience.
“The project was a success with players, fans, our members and colleagues all coming together to support Samaritans and Leeds Rhinos on the night.
“Our silent auction is a way for our members to continue supporting our charity partnership and to own one of the limited edition shirts for themselves."