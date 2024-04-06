Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After beating Leigh Leopards 52-4 and Hull KR 92-0, Rhinos will secure a place in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup quarter-finals if they get past Huddersfield Giants at West Park Rugby Union Club (noon).The game is also be a rehearsal for the sides’ meeting in Women’s Super League round one, at AMT Headingley 12 days later.

Giants have won both their group matches and Macmillan warned: “We haven’t been up against a Super League team yet this season and we haven’t really been tested.

“I know Huddersfield will be looking for the win as well so I think it’ll be a tough game, but hopefully we come out on top. We are trying to send a message out - that if you come across Leeds you’re not going to win - and we are hoping to carry that on throughout the season.”

Leeds Rhinos women's coach Lois Forsell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Macmillan, 21, joined Rhinos in pre-season from Bradford Bulls, having previously played for Hunslet Warriors and South Leeds Spartans. “I’m really enjoying my time at Leeds,” she added. “They’ve been very welcoming to me, I am involved a lot at the moment and I’m fortunate to have been selected for the games, so it’s going really well.

“It is an absolutely massive step up [being at Leeds], in every facet of the team - the help behind the scenes and on game days, everything is so much higher. Leeds have always been a massive team, so it is a dream to be playing for them.”

Macmillan’s dad’s family are all from Bradford and the full-back/centre admitted that made things “quite interesting” when she told them about the move. She stressed: “They all support me, they are the ones that drove me to take on Leeds and build myself.”

Another major influence was Rhinos’ coach Lois Forsell, who coached the youngster when Macmillan was a student at Leeds City College. She recalled: “It got left because of Covid, so nothing really happened when I was at the college. To be back with her and be learning so much from her is amazing.”

Leeds Rhinos new signing Shona Hoyle with Bethan Oates of Sunday's opponents Huddersfield Giants and the Women's Super League trophy. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.