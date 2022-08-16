Leeds Rhinos roll call: Full list of who's available, injured or suspended
Injuries and suspensions will play a huge part in how all clubs fare over the final weeks of the Betfred Super League season.
Here’s a rundown of Leeds Rhinos’ first team squad detailing who is available, which players are sidelined and why.
The list will be updated as the situation changes.
David Fusitu’a (No 2): Suspended until after round 24.
Harry Newman (No 3): Injured (hamstring v Hull KR, August 12).
Liam Sutcliffe (No 4): Fit and available.
Ash Handley (No 5): Fit and available.
Blake Austin (No 6): Fit and available.
Aidan Sezer (No 7): Fit and available.
Mikolaj Oledzki (No 8): Fit and available.
Kruise Leeming (No 9): Injured (stress fracture in a foot v Hull, July 2).
Matt Prior (No 10): Fit and available.
James Bentley (No 11): Injured (v Salford, August 7).
Rhyse Martin (No 12): Fit and available.
Zane Tetevano (No 13): Fit and available.
Brad Dwyer (No 14): Fit and available.
Richie Myler (No 16): Fit and available.
Cameron Smith (No 17): Injury doubt (dislocated thumb v Hull KR, August 12).
Tom Holroyd (No 18): Fit and available.
Bodene Thompson (No 19): Injury doubt (ribs, v Hull KR, August 12).
Tom Briscoe (No 20): Injured (ankle v Toulouse, April 10).
Morgan Gannon (No 21): Fit and available.
Sam Walters (No 22): Fit and available.
Jarrod O’Connor (No 24): Fit and available.
James Donaldson (No 25): Injured (knee, last played v Catalans, July 30).
Corey Johnson (No 26): Fit and available.
Muizz Mustapha (No 27): Fit and available.
Max Simpson (No 28): Season-ending injury (ankle v Toulouse, July 16).
Liam Tindall (No 29): Fit and available.
Levi Edwards (No 30): On loan at York City Knights.
Oli Field (No 31): On loan at Oldham.
Jack Sinfield (No 32): Fit and available.
Zak Hardaker (No 33): Fit and available.