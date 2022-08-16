Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a rundown of Leeds Rhinos’ first team squad detailing who is available, which players are sidelined and why.

The list will be updated as the situation changes.

Jack Walker (squad number one): On loan at Hull/injured (ankle v St Helens, August 14).

Rhinos go through their pre-match warm-up at Headingley. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

David Fusitu’a (No 2): Suspended until after round 24.

Harry Newman (No 3): Injured (hamstring v Hull KR, August 12).

Liam Sutcliffe (No 4): Fit and available.

Ash Handley (No 5): Fit and available.

Tom Briscoe has been on Rhinos' injury list the longest, since being hurt shortly after scoring against Toulouse in April. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Blake Austin (No 6): Fit and available.

Aidan Sezer (No 7): Fit and available.

Mikolaj Oledzki (No 8): Fit and available.

Kruise Leeming (No 9): Injured (stress fracture in a foot v Hull, July 2).

Teenage centre Max Simpson suffered a season-ending ankle injury away to Toulouse in July. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Matt Prior (No 10): Fit and available.

James Bentley (No 11): Injured (v Salford, August 7).

Rhyse Martin (No 12): Fit and available.

Zane Tetevano (No 13): Fit and available.

Brad Dwyer (No 14): Fit and available.

Richie Myler (No 16): Fit and available.

Cameron Smith (No 17): Injury doubt (dislocated thumb v Hull KR, August 12).

Tom Holroyd (No 18): Fit and available.

Bodene Thompson (No 19): Injury doubt (ribs, v Hull KR, August 12).

Tom Briscoe (No 20): Injured (ankle v Toulouse, April 10).

Morgan Gannon (No 21): Fit and available.

Sam Walters (No 22): Fit and available.

Jarrod O’Connor (No 24): Fit and available.

James Donaldson (No 25): Injured (knee, last played v Catalans, July 30).

Corey Johnson (No 26): Fit and available.

Muizz Mustapha (No 27): Fit and available.

Max Simpson (No 28): Season-ending injury (ankle v Toulouse, July 16).

Liam Tindall (No 29): Fit and available.

Levi Edwards (No 30): On loan at York City Knights.

Oli Field (No 31): On loan at Oldham.

Jack Sinfield (No 32): Fit and available.