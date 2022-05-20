A coach at various clubs since the mid-2000s, the 41-year-old has worked with several of Rhinos’ squad in the past, including during the 2016 season when he was in charge of Bradford Bulls. Here’s what some of those in the game who know him best have to say about the new Leeds boss.

Alex Mellor, who played under Smith at Bradford – “I loved working with him before and I think he will bring a new dynamic. He has a lot of thoughts that are outside the box and ways people might not have seen before, but if you commit to it I am sure it will work.

“I think he will get the best out of the players we’ve got. He will let us express ourselves and get the best out of each individual.”

THAT WAS THEN: Rohan Smith. - pictured in June 2016 during his time as head coach at Bradford Bulls Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Hull KR coach Tony Smith, uncle of Rohan – “He is a really knowledgeable coach and always has been about rugby league. He knows players everywhere - rarely do I make a signing without referring the name to Roah and getting an opinion.

“He is also very good with people, I have got a number of players here [at Hull KR] who were coached by him at Bradford and they speak highly of him. He knows what goes on behind the scenes, he knows how rugby league players work and how rugby league works.”

Leeds Rhinos player Cameron Smith – “I’ve been really impressed with him and not just the footy side of things. Obviously he is an exceptional coach, but also how he is as a person; he has really got the respect of the lads already. The way he is speaking to people and his presence in meetings is really good.”

Former Rhinos player Richard Mathers, who played under Smith at Bradford – “He is a great long-term appointment to build the club back to what it should be. He has a really different philosophy, I don’t want to compare him to Tony Smith, but he is in a similar mould of having a different way of viewing the game.

Leeds Rhinos' captain Kruise Leeming Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“He is not your standard rugby league brain, he is a very, very deep, holistic thinker - not just about rugby league and winning games, but also human performance and psychology. If there’s anyone who can bring back the Leeds culture, Rohan absolutely fits that model.”

Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming – “It is still early days, but he is a good bloke and we are all excited to work with him. It has given us a new lease of life, him coming in halfway through the season.

“Even in a normal season, when you go a full year with the same coach, inevitably at some point you reach a stage where things need freshening up. For us to go a quarter of the season with Rich Agar, a quarter with Jamie Jones-Buchanan and then half with Rohan will keep everything nice and sharp.”