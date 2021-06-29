Leeds Rhinos Richie Myler looks set to miss Leigh game as Alex Mellor’s appeal dismissed

Banned: Leeds forward Alex Mellor will miss the match with Leigh after having his one-match ban upheld.

Myler was hurt in the final stages of Rhinos’ 38-12 win, having earlier scored two of their seven tries.

He has not been included in Leeds’ initial 21-man squad to face Betfred Super League’s bottom club Leigh Centurions tomorrow, but could learn today how severe the injury is.

Myler said: “I’m meeting the specialist [today] so will know more then, but initially it is really good news.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The bone’s not broken and the tendons are intact, which was the fear at first.”

In addition, Rhinos have also lost centre Konrad Hurrell to concussion suffered last Sunday, while scrum-half Luke Gale and forwards Bodene Thompson and Alex Mellor are all suspended.

Mellor appealed against his one-match suspension for making contact with the match official during the win at Salford.

But her learned yesterday that his appeal had been dismissed and the punishment upheld.