Leeds Rhinos Richie Myler looks set to miss Leigh game as Alex Mellor’s appeal dismissed
LEEDS RHINOS’ Richie Myler is hopeful the finger injury he suffered against in the win over Salford Red Devils three days ago will not keep him on the sidelines for long.
Myler was hurt in the final stages of Rhinos’ 38-12 win, having earlier scored two of their seven tries.
He has not been included in Leeds’ initial 21-man squad to face Betfred Super League’s bottom club Leigh Centurions tomorrow, but could learn today how severe the injury is.
Myler said: “I’m meeting the specialist [today] so will know more then, but initially it is really good news.
“The bone’s not broken and the tendons are intact, which was the fear at first.”
In addition, Rhinos have also lost centre Konrad Hurrell to concussion suffered last Sunday, while scrum-half Luke Gale and forwards Bodene Thompson and Alex Mellor are all suspended.
Mellor appealed against his one-match suspension for making contact with the match official during the win at Salford.
But her learned yesterday that his appeal had been dismissed and the punishment upheld.
But pre-season injury victims Rob Lui and Callum McLelland are in contention for the first time this year, along with teenagers Liam Tindall and Levi Edwards and Liam Sutcliffe could return after Covid as Leeds look to make it three wins in succession after the wins over Castleford and Salford.