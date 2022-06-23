Since April, Rhinos have had four weekends without a game because of breaks for the Betfred Challenge Cup and last week’s international, when Martin featured for Combined Nations All Stars against England.

“It will be good to get back into the regular season, when we’re not having weeks off any more and we can just focus on that,” Martin said.

“There’s a bit of disruption with the Challenge Cup when you’re not playing in it - you’ve got a game on, game off for a couple of months.

Leeds Rhinos goalkicker, Rhyse Martin. Picture: Steve Riding.

“Now that’s all done it will be good just to focus on the rest of the season.”

That said, Martin admitted spending last week with the All Stars was a good opportunity to refresh midway through the campaign.

“For me, it was unreal,” he reflected. “I felt at home, it was good to get in the camp and meet a few new guys and some guys I haven’t seen for a long time.

“I loved it, it was a great week and, hopefully, they continue it and it gets bigger and bigger each year. I think it needs to stay, it’s a great opportunity for a lot of players.

Leeds Rhinos' Rhyse Martin is glad to see the back of the stop-start portion of the Super League season. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I get to represent where I’m from and to represent my family and that was the biggest thing from [last week].

“I haven’t been able to do that for a long time and I really loved it.”

Rhinos and Saints both had five players on duty last weekend.