Leeds Rhinos reveal alternative shirt for 2024

Leeds Rhinos have revealed their alternative shirt for 2024.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th Nov 2023, 10:49 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 10:49 GMT
The shirt is predominantly navy with a pink and ocean design across the chest and contrasts with the first-choice kit for next season, which is mainly white.

The kit was launched at AMT Headingley today (Saturday) ahead of England’s women’s and men’s Test double-header against Wales and Tonga.

