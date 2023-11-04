Leeds Rhinos reveal alternative shirt for 2024
Leeds Rhinos have revealed their alternative shirt for 2024.
The shirt is predominantly navy with a pink and ocean design across the chest and contrasts with the first-choice kit for next season, which is mainly white.
The kit was launched at AMT Headingley today (Saturday) ahead of England’s women’s and men’s Test double-header against Wales and Tonga.