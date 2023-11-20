Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos retro picture gallery: 21 brilliant photos of new signings over the years since 1996

There’s always an air of excitement when new signings are announced and Leeds Rhinos have brought in many big names during the Super League era.
By Peter Smith
Published 20th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 17:09 GMT

Some, recruited from clubs at home and abroad or developed through Rhinos’ academy system, have gone on to become club legends, while others weren’t so successful.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographers are traditionally there to greet Rhinos’ new faces on their first visit to AMT Headingley. Here’s how 21 signings - or groups of recruits - looked when they initially joined the club.

Rhinos were busy ahead of the 2002 season, with Wayne McDonald, Matt Adamson, Willie Poching, Adrian Vowles and Ben Walker all joining the club. Poching was the most successful, playing in the 2004 Grand Final victory.

Rhinos were busy ahead of the 2002 season, with Wayne McDonald, Matt Adamson, Willie Poching, Adrian Vowles and Ben Walker all joining the club. Poching was the most successful, playing in the 2004 Grand Final victory. Photo: Mel Hulme

Seen with coach Dean Bell in 1996, Jones-Buchanan is now a club director after previously being an assistant-coach and winning seven Grand Finals during 20 years in Rhinos' first team.

Seen with coach Dean Bell in 1996, Jones-Buchanan is now a club director after previously being an assistant-coach and winning seven Grand Finals during 20 years in Rhinos' first team. Photo: Steve Riding

Aussies Brett Mullins, Robbie Mears and Bradley Clyde were unveiled in December, 2000. All three of them were gone within 12 months.

Aussies Brett Mullins, Robbie Mears and Bradley Clyde were unveiled in December, 2000. All three of them were gone within 12 months. Photo: Mel Hulme

Dean Lance did his first photo call as Rhinos coach in December, 1999. His reign lasted until April, 2001.

Dean Lance did his first photo call as Rhinos coach in December, 1999. His reign lasted until April, 2001. Photo: Steve Riding

Big centre Konrad Hurrell takes a first look around Headingley on November 30, 2018. He completed a three-year contract, winning the Challenge Cup in 2020, before joining St Helens.

Big centre Konrad Hurrell takes a first look around Headingley on November 30, 2018. He completed a three-year contract, winning the Challenge Cup in 2020, before joining St Helens. Photo: Tony Johnson

Rhinos paid a record fee of around £350,000 to sign Iestyn Harris, pictured with coach Dean Bell, in April, 1997. He set several points and goals records and captained Leeds to a Wembley win in 1999 before leaving for Welsh rugby union after four years in blue and amber.

Rhinos paid a record fee of around £350,000 to sign Iestyn Harris, pictured with coach Dean Bell, in April, 1997. He set several points and goals records and captained Leeds to a Wembley win in 1999 before leaving for Welsh rugby union after four years in blue and amber. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

