There’s always an air of excitement when new signings are announced and Leeds Rhinos have brought in many big names during the Super League era.
Some, recruited from clubs at home and abroad or developed through Rhinos’ academy system, have gone on to become club legends, while others weren’t so successful.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographers are traditionally there to greet Rhinos’ new faces on their first visit to AMT Headingley. Here’s how 21 signings - or groups of recruits - looked when they initially joined the club.
1. Wayne McDonald, Matt Adamson, Willie Poching, Adrian Vowles and Ben Walker
Rhinos were busy ahead of the 2002 season, with Wayne McDonald, Matt Adamson, Willie Poching, Adrian Vowles and Ben Walker all joining the club. Poching was the most successful, playing in the 2004 Grand Final victory. Photo: Mel Hulme
2. Jamie Jones-Buchanan
Seen with coach Dean Bell in 1996, Jones-Buchanan is now a club director after previously being an assistant-coach and winning seven Grand Finals during 20 years in Rhinos' first team. Photo: Steve Riding
3. Brett Mullins, Robbie Mears and Bradley Clyde.
Aussies Brett Mullins, Robbie Mears and Bradley Clyde were unveiled in December, 2000. All three of them were gone within 12 months. Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Dean Lance
Dean Lance did his first photo call as Rhinos coach in December, 1999. His reign lasted until April, 2001. Photo: Steve Riding
5. Konrad Hurrell
Big centre Konrad Hurrell takes a first look around Headingley on November 30, 2018. He completed a three-year contract, winning the Challenge Cup in 2020, before joining St Helens. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Iestyn Harris
Rhinos paid a record fee of around £350,000 to sign Iestyn Harris, pictured with coach Dean Bell, in April, 1997. He set several points and goals records and captained Leeds to a Wembley win in 1999 before leaving for Welsh rugby union after four years in blue and amber. Photo: Mark Bickerdike