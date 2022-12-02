Leeds Rhinos release 2023 squad numbers as Rohan Smith rings the changes

There are as many as 13 changes to the top 25 players after the Rhinos released their squad numbers for 2023.

Richie Myler has been awarded the number one jersey previously worn by Jack Walker, with Zane Tetevano taking 10 after giving up 13 for Cameron Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrod O’Connor has been rewarded for a breakthrough season with the number 14 shirt following the departure of fellow hooker Brad Dwyer.

New signings Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts and Justin Sangare will wear 15, 16 and 17 respectively, while James McDonnell (19), Luke Hooley (21) and Luis Roberts (24) have also been included in the top 25 players after joining the Rhinos in the off-season.

Youngster Toby Warren has been given the number 27 jersey following his permanent switch from York City Knights and former Doncaster forward Leon Ruan takes 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Academy products Joe Gibbons, Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb and Jack Smith complete Leeds' first-team squad for the new Super League campaign.

Leeds Rhinos squad numbers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richie Myler has been a revelation following his switch to full-back. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)