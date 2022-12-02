Leeds Rhinos release 2023 squad numbers as Rohan Smith rings the changes
Latest signing Nene Macdonald has been handed the number four shirt vacated by Liam Sutcliffe as Leeds Rhinos usher in a new era under Rohan Smith.
There are as many as 13 changes to the top 25 players after the Rhinos released their squad numbers for 2023.
Richie Myler has been awarded the number one jersey previously worn by Jack Walker, with Zane Tetevano taking 10 after giving up 13 for Cameron Smith.
Jarrod O’Connor has been rewarded for a breakthrough season with the number 14 shirt following the departure of fellow hooker Brad Dwyer.
New signings Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts and Justin Sangare will wear 15, 16 and 17 respectively, while James McDonnell (19), Luke Hooley (21) and Luis Roberts (24) have also been included in the top 25 players after joining the Rhinos in the off-season.
Youngster Toby Warren has been given the number 27 jersey following his permanent switch from York City Knights and former Doncaster forward Leon Ruan takes 31.
Academy products Joe Gibbons, Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb and Jack Smith complete Leeds' first-team squad for the new Super League campaign.
Leeds Rhinos squad numbers
1. Richie Myler, 2. David Fusitu’a, 3. Harry Newman, 4. Nene Macdonald, 5. Ash Handley, 6. Blake Austin, 7. Aidan Sezer, 8. Mikolaj Oledzki, 9. Kruise Leeming, 10. Zane Tetevano, 11. James Bentley, 12. Rhyse Martin, 13. Cameron Smith, 14. Jarrod O’Connor, 15. Sam Lisone, 16. Derrell Olpherts, 17. Justin Sangare, 18. Tom Holroyd, 19. James McDonnell, 20. Morgan Gannon, 21. Luke Hooley, 22. Sam Walters, 23. Liam Tindall, 24. Luis Roberts, 25. James Donaldson, 26. Corey Johnson, 27. Toby Warren, 28. Max Simpson, 29. Jack Sinfield, 30. Levi Edwards, 31. Leon Ruan, 32. Oli Field, 33. Joe Gibbons, 34. Alfie Edgell, 35. Riley Lumb, 38. Jack Smith.