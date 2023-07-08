The Super League game comes just just 14 days before the sides meet at Headingley with a place at Wembley up for grabs.

Rhinos are third in the table, one place and a point ahead of Wigan who they beat in the final of last month’s Women’s Nines tournament at Salford.

“It’s like a practice run,” Northrop said. “We are really looking forward to it, to see how Wigan turn up, because they were really impressive at the nines.

Izzy Northrop on the attack for Rhinos against her former club Huddersfield in April. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“We beat them in the final, but in the group stages we drew so I think it is going to be a tough competition this weekend.

“They have got some really good strike players and quick backs who seem to get through the line, even if there’s no space.”

Northrop admitted the looming semi-final will be “in everybody’s minds” this weekend. She said: “It is such a big thing, getting to Wembley.

Rhinos' Izzy Northrop receives her player of the match medal from RFL vice-president resident Sue Taylor following the nines final win over Wigan at Salford. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“Everyone wants to get there and we’ve worked really hard in training and games to get there, but I feel we need to put it to one side and not overthink it, just get on with the game.

"The semi-final is at Headingley, but as soon as you stick ‘final’ on the end of any game it could go any way. There’s a lot more pressure, but hopefully we can prove a point this weekend.”

Northrop, 23, joined Rhinos in the off-season from Huddersfield Giants and has been one of their stand-out players this term.

She was player of the match in the nines final and has been called into the England Knights squad.

Leeds' Izzy Northrop being tackled by Anna Davies of Wigan during last month's nines tournament at Salford. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“I am loving it,” she said of life at Leeds. “I started pre-pre-season in November and just built from there.

“It is going really well. It’s a big step up from Huddersfield, it’s really intense, lots of fitness, highly focused on the gym and S and C [strength and conditioning].”

Leeds began the season in shaky fashion, losing two of their opening three Super League games, to York Valkyrie and St Helens, but have shown signs of finding their feet in recent weeks.

They battered Warrington Wolves 88-0 last week and Northrop, who scored two of their 17 tries, said: “I feel like we have started to come together a lot recently, especially on the back of those two losses.

“We’ve worked on what we needed to work on, in training and games and it feels like we’ve really built something and learned from the mistakes in those two games.”

Beth Dainton will return to Rhinos’ side after missing two games with concussion, Lucy

Murray could make her first Super League appearance this season and Eloise Hayward is in contention following illness, but Elle Frain (knee injury) drops out.

Rhinos Women (at Wigan): from Robinson, Beevers, Butcher, Nuttall, Hornby, Bennett, Hardcastle, Dainton, Cudjoe, Lockwood, Gaines, Northrop, Hayward, Glynn, Greening, Casey, Murray, Enright, Sykes.